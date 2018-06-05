George and Amal Clooney Whiz Around Italy on a Scooter Before Twins’ First Birthday

George and Amal Clooney were literally attached at the hip while sightseeing in Italy.

The actor, 57, and human right’s attorney, 40, were spotted touring the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia on a tandem motorcycle this weekend.

Clooney, who wore a white polo and his standard blue jeans, drove the Yamaha as his wife held onto his waist from the back, wearing a colorful ruffled skirt and sleeveless off-white top.

The outing comes on the day before the couple’s twins Ella and Alexander will celebrate their first birthday. While they’ve largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the twins swear they’re a perfect combination of their famous parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

George and Amal Clooney. BACKGRID