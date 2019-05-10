Date Night! George and Amal Clooney Dress Up for a Glamorous Event in Florida

George and Amal Clooney dressed to the nines for a special night on the town in Florida on Thursday.

The couple was photographed at the Omega 50th Anniversary Moon Landing bash in Orlando, where Amal, 41, looked resplendent in a cinched Armani gold fringe dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

George, 58, looked happy beside his wife, an international human rights lawyer, in a black Armani tuxedo.

Their night out comes as a reprieve from raising their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, who turn 2 next month.

Earlier this week, the Catch-22 actor couldn’t help but gush about their children in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. My daughter will be like, ‘Sit down!’ and [Alexander] will sit down,” he said, laughing. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart. They already can … do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that — in English!”

Amal and George Clooney Gerardo Mora/Getty

Amal and George Clooney Gerardo Mora/Getty

RELATED: George Clooney Says He Spent His Birthday at Home with Amal: It ‘Was Really Nice’

Ella and Alexander are “good” and “happy kids” who “laugh a lot,” their dad said. In fact, “They’re not terrible twos” despite that big age milestone coming up.

But they are already pranksters, just like their dad. “[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” George said.

The actor revealed more details about fatherhood on Thursday while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying his kids were beginning to change their dialects to match their mother’s way of speaking.

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney’s Halloween Costume? ‘A Guy Cleaning Crap Out of a Baby’s Diaper,’ He Jokes

“My wife is very, very English — very British,” George said.

“The other day I caught my son … my son said ‘zeb-ra,’” George added. “I’ve got to fix that. That’s not going to happen.”

Changing that shouldn’t be too hard. As George gushed, his kids are “very smart.”

On Tuesday night, the Clooneys stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of George’s Hulu miniseries Catch-22, based on the novel by Joseph Heller. George stars as Lieutenant Scheisskopf in the upcoming show.

Catch-22 — also co-starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie — premieres May 17 on Hulu.