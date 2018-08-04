George Clooney and Wife Amal Step Out for a Romantic Date in Lake Como 3 Weeks After His Accident

George and Amal Clooney enjoyed an intimate date night in Lake Como just three weeks after the actor suffered from an accident in Italy.

The 57-year-old actor and his lawyer wife, 40, were all smiles leaving dinner at Gatto Nero in the Italian City on Friday.

For the evening, Amal, who gave birth to the couple’s twins Ella and Alexander last year, wore a black and white asymmetrical striped dress paired with nude heels and black dangling earrings.

George kept it cool in a black suit, wearing a white button down underneath. The couple beamed as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

George Clooney, wife Amal Clooney BACKGRID

George took the lead and looked as though he is well and truly on the mend after his scooter accident on July 10.

While filming his Hulu limited series Catch-22 on the Italian island of Sardinia, George was hit by a car as he rode to work.

The impact sent him flying into the air and he was briefly hospitalized. Amazingly, the actor did not sustain any serious injuries.

Although George left the hospital shortly after the incident and didn’t suffer from any injuries or broken bones, his wife and family were extremely shaken up.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

Another source told PEOPLE “he could have been killed,” and that he and Amal’s families “were very worried and on the telephone reassuring one another, saying how lucky George was.”