George and Amal Clooney Have Dashing Date Night to Catch-22 Premiere

No one does date night like George and Amal Clooney!
On Tuesday night, the pair stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of George’s Hulu miniseries Catch-22, based on the novel by Joseph Heller. George, 58, stars as Lieutenant Scheisskopf in the upcoming show.
For the occasion, Amal, 41, wore a dark green one-shoulder dress, pairing the look with black heels and and a black clutch. George, who is also a director and executive producer on the miniseries, opted for a slightly unbuttoned shirt and a dark suit.
The pair beamed as they walked the carpet, even sweetly holding hands at one point.
George and Amal got engaged in 2014 and married later that year in Italy on September 27. The couple has since welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017.
On Tuesday, George shared an update on his kids as they near their second birthday.
“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. My daughter will be like, ‘Sit down!’ and [Alexander] will sit down,” George said on the Today show. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart. They already can … do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that — in English!”
Ella and Alexander are “good” and “happy kids” who “laugh a lot,” their dad shared. In fact, “They’re not terrible twos” despite that big age milestone coming up.
But they are already pranksters, just like their dad. “[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” George said.
Last week, George revealed that Amal banned him from riding motorcycles after he was involved in a serious accident in Italy last summer while filming the miniseries.
The Oscar winner was traveling on his scooter when a car cut into his lane and crashed into him, flinging him into the air. George was rushed to the hospital and later released without serious injury.
The father of two was in Italy filming Catch-22 when the incident happened. He revealed at panel for the show in New York City last week that Amal banned him from riding two-wheel vehicles again, and fellow producer Grant Heslov’s wife followed suit.
“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” he told the audience at the DGA Theater. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s, I’m off of bikes. Grant’s off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’ “
Catch-22 — also co-starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie — premieres May 17 on Hulu.