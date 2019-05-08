George and Amal Clooney Have Dashing Date Night to Catch-22 Premiere

Image zoom George and Amal Clooney Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Image zoom George and Amal Clooney Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Image zoom George and Amal Clooney Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

George and Amal got engaged in 2014 and married later that year in Italy on September 27. The couple has since welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017.

On Tuesday, George shared an update on his kids as they near their second birthday.

“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. My daughter will be like, ‘Sit down!’ and [Alexander] will sit down,” George said on the Today show. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart. They already can … do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that — in English!”

Ella and Alexander are “good” and “happy kids” who “laugh a lot,” their dad shared. In fact, “They’re not terrible twos” despite that big age milestone coming up.

But they are already pranksters, just like their dad. “[They] put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny,” George said.