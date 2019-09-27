George and Amal Clooney Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

George and Amal Clooney had special company for their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated alongside longtime friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford with dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant in New York City on Thursday night.

“George and Amal were in the best mood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with Rande and Cindy. They enjoyed dinner for several hours.”

The insider adds it was a lively evening.

“It was a happy group,” says the source. “They ordered a lot of food and wine. Rande treated them.”

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a different source said George, 58, and Amal, 41, are happier than ever.

“He appreciates his life with her. They are such a beautiful couple in many ways,” the source said.

The husband and wife team are also proud parents to twins Ella and Alexander, 2, and have focused on giving their children as grounded a childhood as possible.

That means managing their high-profile careers, philanthropic endeavors and busy work schedules. Amal spoke at the United Nations’ General Assembly on Tuesday, while George is preparing to shoot his upcoming Netflix film, Good Morning, Midnight.

“They really try to take turns so one parent is always with the kids,” the source said.

And when George and Amal aren’t working, they’re spending time together with their family at their homes in England, the U.S., and Italy where they spent the summer at their villa in Laglio.

“Their Lake Como villa is spectacular, and George and Amal look forward to spending the summer there every year,” the source says. “It’s a wonderful place for the whole family.”