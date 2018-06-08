George and Amal Clooney Share a Kiss Before Gushing About Their 'Perfect' Twins

George and Amal Clooney had a star-studded date night at a celebration in the actor’s honor!

The couple, who wed in September 2014, arrived hand-in-hand to the taping of his AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event marked the Clooneys’ first public appearance since attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding on May 19 in England.

George, 57, and Amal, 40, could not hide their love for each other with Amal congratulating the night’s honoree with a sweet kiss on the lips. Even the crowd gave the couple a roaring applause when they smooched.

Joining them at the happy occasion was George’s father Nick along with their famous friends Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Don Cheadle, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Murray.

From early TV credits on Roseanne and Facts of Life to winning Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for Syriana (2005) and Best Picture for producing Argo (2012), Clooney and his accomplishments were highlighted during the salute.

While the AFI tribute event was a celebration of George’s acting and directing career, the affair comes one day after he and Amal marked the first birthday of their twins Ella and Alexander.

“Well, the kids got drunk. I came home they had a bottle of booze. They’re feeling better today,” George told reporters at the AFI tribute. On his family of four, the proud parent gushed, “It’s really fun, it’s perfect.”

And with Father’s Day coming up, George also shared his excitement for the holiday.

“The kids are making me a cake already and they’re working on a card already,” the father of two joked. “It’s gonna be fun, I’m excited,” he added as Amal remained tight-lipped about the plans for June 17.

“It’s gonna be a surprise,” she said.

While the children have largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the kids swear they’re a perfect combination of their parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family recently told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney airs on Thursday, June 21, on TNT.