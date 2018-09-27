George and Amal Clooney Celebrate Their 'Great Love' on 4-Year Wedding Anniversary

Four years down and forever to go!

Thursday marks four years since George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in Venice, Italy in front of 100 guests, including famous friends Matt Damon and Bono.

Since saying “I do,” the actor, 57, and the human rights lawyer, 40, have welcomed twins Alexander and Ella, now 15 months, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding together in May, and celebrated career milestones together.

They kicked off the year by getting candid about their relationship in Amal’s May Vogue cover story, where she shared that falling in love with George was “the most natural thing in the world.” She continued, “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

George also didn’t hold back, telling the outlet, “Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

In June, George received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, and Amal couldn’t help but gush over her husband when presenting him with the honor in Los Angeles.

The Clooneys arriving at Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor, England on May 19. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed and seeing you with our children Ella and Alexander is the greatest joy in my life,” she told the audience. “You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that is even before the children have worked out that dada is actually Batman, a talking fox and friends with Mary Poppins.”

The happy couple shares a kiss at the AFI event in L.A. on June 7. Kevin Winter/Getty

Amal continued, “I am so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor you are receiving tonight. I am proud of you but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done but who you are they will be so proud of you too.”

Shortly after, the pair also weathered a huge scare when George got in a bike accident on July 10 while filming Hulu’s Catch-22 in Italy.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

George recovered and the two were seen enjoying a date night at Gatto Nero restaurant in Cernobbio, Italy on Aug. 4. The next month, the two-time Oscar winner wrapped filming on the Catch-22 adaption — which he stars in, directed and produced. The series is slated to hit Hulu in 2019.

Amal in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26. Splash News

Next up for Amal, the Lebanese-British barrister will speak at a Committee to Protect Journalists event at the United Nations in New York City on Friday, and continue her work on over a dozen high-profile international rights cases.