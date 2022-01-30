Gene Hackman's Life in Photos

Gene Hackman was born on January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California. From a young age, he was drawn to show business.

"Acting was something I wanted to do since I was 10 and saw my first movie," he told Connoisseur in 1988. "I was so captured by the action guys. [Old Hollywood star] Jimmy Cagney was my favorite."

Hackman's family moved to Illinois, where he grew up during the Great Depression.

At 16, Hackman dropped out of high school to join the Marines, lying about his age to make the cut, per Military.com.