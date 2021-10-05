Hackman announced his retirement from acting in 2004 and has lived out of the limelight since then

Gene Hackman, 91, Gives First Interview in a Decade for 50th Anniversary of The French Connection

Gene Hackman is back in the spotlight and reminiscing about The French Connection for the film's 50th anniversary.

The actor, 91, gave his first interview in a decade to The New York Post about making the 1971 classic, writing via email, "Filmmaking has always been risky — both physically and emotionally — but I do choose to consider that film a moment in a checkered career of hits and misses."

The film follows a New York detective "Popeye" Doyle (Hackman) and his partner Buddy "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Scheider) as they chase a French heroin smuggler through the streets of the city. Hackman's performance earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, yet the icon said he has never bothered to rewatch the film and has no plans to for its anniversary.

"[I] haven't seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company's facility 50 years ago," he told the outlet, adding that "if the film has a legacy, I am not sure what that would be. At the time, it seemed to me to be a reverent story of a cop who was simply able to solve and put a stop to a major crime family's attempt to infiltrate the New York drug scene."

Hackman, who retired from Hollywood in 2004, admitted the film was a highlight in his long career, during which he also starred in Superman, Hoosiers, The Birdcage, The Royal Tenenbaums, Unforgiven and Hoosiers.

"The film certainly helped me in my career, and I am grateful for that," he said.

His first Academy Award nomination came in 1967 for Bonnie and Clyde and in 1971, which marked his third time getting an Oscar nod, he walked away with the statuette.

Hackman was nominated two more times, once in 1988 for Mississippi Burning and again in 1992 for Unforgiven, which marked his second victory.

Hackman's last movie role was Welcome to Mooseport in 2004. In July of that year, he told Larry King that his career was "probably all over," and that he had no new scripts in front of him. Confirming his retirement in 2008, he expanded on his thoughts several years later, telling GQ that it would take a lot for him to make another film.

"I don't know. If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people," he said, later telling the outlet that he just hopes to be remembered "as a decent actor."

Despite not having starred in a film in 17 years, the actor began trending on Twitter as fans celebrated his 90th birthday.

"The magnificent Gene Hackman turns 90 years old today. Cheers to one of the all-time greats," wrote one fan on Twitter, as another added: "Happy Birthday #GeneHackman Thanks for all the awesomeness you brought to our lives."