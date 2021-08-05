Gemma Chan Talks Longtime Friendship with Richard Madden as They Play 'Soulmates' in Eternals

Gemma Chan is reflecting on her unique experience rejoining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Eternals.

The 38-year-old actress is currently preparing for the fall release of the highly anticipated Marvel film, and recently spoke to British Vogue about her character Sersi, who's "not your typical superhero."

"[Sersi's] not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn't have the most obviously impressive powers. The main thing is she's an empath," Chan told the outlet. "She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That is her strength, so I leant into that."

In the film, Chan's character finds herself creating a deep connection with Richard Madden's Ikaris, another super-powered immortal. She described their experience working together as "fun" because of her longtime friendship with the Game of Thrones alum, 35.

"She and Ikaris are kind of immortal soulmates. That was a fun thing to play," the actress said. "Over a span of a thousand years, how do you play a normal relationship? The good thing is, Richard and I have known each other for over 10 years."

Chan first entered the MCU in 2019 as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Now as the Crazy Rich Asians star prepares for the release of Eternals, she admitted that she was surprised to return to the beloved cinematic universe.

"First of all, I never expected to be back in the MCU," the actress said in the conversation with Vogue. "So that was a surprise. And then to be working with an East Asian female director – I would never have dreamt of that, even just a few years ago."

The production is led by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, who makes her big Hollywood debut with the film. Along with Chan and Madden, Eternals also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-seok and more in the star-studded cast. The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will follow the superheroes as they protect humanity from the evil Deviants.