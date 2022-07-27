The actress says she is "really, really lucky" to have the 44-year-old actor by her side

Gemma Chan Feels 'Fortunate' for Her Relationship with Dominic Cooper: 'We Can Talk About Anything'

Gemma Chan is grateful to have a supportive partner who always is willing to listen.

The Eternals actress, 39, told Harper's Bazaar she is "so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything" with her boyfriend Dominic Cooper.

When Chan felt a responsibility as a high-profile Asian star to speak out on behalf of the Asian community during the pandemic, Cooper, 44, made sure to be there for her as she also dealt with the weight of being that voice.

"Dom was very understanding and empathetic," she told the outlet.

"I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive," Chan said. "I definitely didn't feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I'm really, really lucky."

Chan and the Captain America actor were first romantically linked in September 2018 when they were seen holding hands during a trip to Spain.

The couple was recently spotted on a day out at Wimbledon, in a rare public appearance.

Last year, Chan explained why she keeps her personal life so private.

"Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don't," she told ELLE.

"When you start out, you don't even know what is important to keep for yourself — I didn't anyway — whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, 'That's mine and it's private.' For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I'm happy to talk about."

Chan initially went to Oxford University to study law before deciding to take acting classes at Drama Centre London.

"At the beginning, the question was very much, 'Will I be able to make a living? Will I be able to survive doing this job?' I would do anything – bit parts, one-line parts," Chan told Harper's.

The actress is now a bonafide movie star, making enough waves to spark a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians that features Chan's character Astrid Leong-Teo falling back in love with her former flame Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.), according to Deadline.

