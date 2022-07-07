Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper Make Rare Public Appearance Together at Wimbledon

Chan and the Captain America actor were first romantically linked in September 2018 when they were seen holding hands during a trip to Spain, according to photos shared by E! News at the time.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress previously dated Jungle Cruise actor Jack Whitehall from 2011 to 2017. Cooper previously dated his Mamma Mia costar Amanda Seyfried for three years after they filmed the first movie. The two broke up in 2011 . Then he dated his Preacher costar Ruth Negga until they split in 2018 .

"Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don't. When you start out, you don't even know what is important to keep for yourself — I didn't anyway — whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, 'That's mine and it's private,' " she said at the time. "For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I'm happy to talk about."