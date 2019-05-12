Gemma Chan Accidentally Liked Tweet That Criticized Constance Wu Amid Her Fresh Off the Boat Drama

Image zoom Gemma Chan and Constance Wu Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

There’s no beef here!

Gemma Chan had a social media slip up, inadvertently “liking” a message on social media that criticized Constance Wu, who made headlines this week after she responded rather unhappily to news that her ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed for another season.

The since-deleted Twitter post which Chan — who starred in Crazy Rich Asians alongside Wu — accidentally liked alleged that Wu had “a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

On Saturday, Chan, 36, addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, “Just to clarify – it was an accidental ‘like.’ “

“Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint,” the British actress added, sharing the message alongside a GIF of a woman artfully maneuvering her way through a room filled with lasers.

“Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling,” Chan joked.

Just to clarify – it was an accidental 'like'. Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint. Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling..👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HY92pqQ6ND — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) May 11, 2019

After it was first announced that Fresh Off the Boat, the first network sitcom about an Asian-American family to air in 20 years, had been renewed for another season, Wu cryptically tweeted, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F-.”

Within the hour, the actress, who stars as Huang family matriarch Jessica, tweeted again, writing, “F—— hell.”

When a Twitter user expressed well wishes to Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the actress swiftly responded: “No it’s not.” (Her reply has since been deleted.)

Image zoom Constance Wu/Twitter

RELATED: Everything to Know About Constance Wu Amid Her Fresh Off the Boat Twitter Backlash

Wu, 37, later issued a lengthy statement clarifying her reaction, and said she was not upset the show was renewed, but rather that its renewal meant she had to give up another project was “really passionate about.”

“I love FOTB,” the actress began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

Image zoom Constance Wu and Fresh Off the Boat costars Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

RELATED: Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Is ‘Not’ Great News: I’m ‘So Upset Right Now’

“But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled,” she continued. “So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.”

Wu then explained that she was looking for “artistic challenge over comfort and ease.”

“I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird,” she said.

Image zoom Constance Wu Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After admitting that she understood her previous comments had been “insensitive,” the actress said she did “regret that.”

Wu concluded her long message by saying: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job. I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I saw about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

RELATED VIDEO: Constance Wu Says the Cast of Crazy Rich Asians Uses What’s App to Keep In Touch over 4 Countries

Hours after the actress publicly shared her disappointment about the renewal, she released a shorter statement on Twitter on Friday, telling her followers that her tweets came “on the heels of a rough day.”

Contrary to her earlier sentiments, Wu also said that she was “grateful” for the renewal and “proud” to be a part of the show.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she tweeted on Friday. “Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it.”

“For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f— thank u too,” she added, making reference to her explicit use of language in the earlier tweets.