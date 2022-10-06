Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'

The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith

Nigel Smith is Senior News Editor, Movies at PEOPLE. He is an Entertainment Editor and Writer with more than 10 years of experience in the online and print industries as a journalist, storyteller, proofreader and manager. In 2017 Smith joined the PEOPLE editorial team in New York as News Editor, Movies. He has written feature stories and reviews including interviews with Ryan Reynolds, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Hudson and Russell Crowe. Prior, he served as News Editor at the Wrap in Los Angeles, and Entertainment Editor at the Guardian, also in LA, where he covered the red carpet at major awards shows including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Governors Awards, Grammy Awards and Independent Spirit Awards. He also attended and reported on major film festivals at Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, Telluride, SXSW and Tribeca. Smith has appeared as an expert commentator on numerous morning and entertainment shows including Good Morning America, Today, NBC News, BBC News, Access Hollywood, NY1, PeopleTV and more. A native of Toronto, Canada, Smith graduated from Syracuse University in New York State with Master of Arts degree in Arts Journalism (Film). He is married and lives in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 03:51 PM
Beetlejuice
Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin in Beetlejuice. Photo: Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again.

The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment.

While Davis tells PEOPLE she has yet to be contacted about returning for the sequel, she says she "would of course like to revisit" that world again.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis says.

There is one issue, however, with revisiting her character of Barbara Maitland: She's a ghost, along with her husband, Adam (Baldwin). "I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she says. "How would they explain that they're older?"

Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Glenn Shadix also starred in Burton's wild comedy about a malicious spirit named Beetlejuice (Keaton) who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

Geena Davis book

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The movie was adapted into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which closes in January.

Davis discusses the making of Beetlejuice, as well as her entire career, in her upcoming book Dying of Politeness: A Memoir.

Dying of Politeness, out Oct. 11, also details the forming of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The Television Academy recently awarded Davis with the Governors Award for her work with the foundation, which she founded in 2004, "in recognition of their efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry."

For more on Geena Davis, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
(Original Caption) Arrival of Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Geena Davis Says Short Marriage to Jeff Goldblum Was 'a Magical Chapter in My Life'
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
US actress Geena Davis accepts the Governors Award on behalf of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Geena Davis Gives Special Shout-Out to Lizzo While Accepting Governors Award at 2022 Emmys
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN, foreground: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, 1992. © Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection.
Geena Davis on Keeping in Touch with 'A League of Their Own' Cast 30 Years Later: 'We Remain a Team'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford's Life in Photos
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
BEETLEJUICE
'Beetlejuice' Musical's Future in Question After Broadway's Coronavirus Shutdown Extends Through June
my cousin vinny
'My Cousin Vinny' : Where Are They Now?
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
THE WOMAN KING - Viola Davis
Viola Davis Says She's 'Open' to 'The Woman King' Sequel After Film Opens to No. 1 at Box Office
thelma and louise
Geena Davis Says Hollywood Hasn't Changed Much for Women Since She Did 'Thelma & Louise' in 1991
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations