Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again.

The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment.

While Davis tells PEOPLE she has yet to be contacted about returning for the sequel, she says she "would of course like to revisit" that world again.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis says.

There is one issue, however, with revisiting her character of Barbara Maitland: She's a ghost, along with her husband, Adam (Baldwin). "I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she says. "How would they explain that they're older?"

Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Glenn Shadix also starred in Burton's wild comedy about a malicious spirit named Beetlejuice (Keaton) who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

The movie was adapted into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which closes in January.

Davis discusses the making of Beetlejuice, as well as her entire career, in her upcoming book Dying of Politeness: A Memoir.

Dying of Politeness, out Oct. 11, also details the forming of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The Television Academy recently awarded Davis with the Governors Award for her work with the foundation, which she founded in 2004, "in recognition of their efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry."

