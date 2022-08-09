Geena Davis Recalls Tom Hanks Being 'Just a Prince' on 'A League of Their Own' Set

"He's so incredible," Geena Davis told PEOPLE of working with Tom Hanks on their beloved 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own at a Cinespia screening for the film's 30th anniversary

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 10:06 AM
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Photo: Columbia Pictures/ Everett

Geena Davis is still a Rockford Peach at heart.

The Academy Award winner, 66, reminisced with PEOPLE about filming 1992's A League of Their Own and working with the "incredible" Tom Hanks during a Cinespia screening on Saturday for the film's 30th anniversary.

She said it was "so great" filming with Hanks, 66, adding: "He's so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He's just a prince."

Davis starred in the film as Dorothy "Dottie" Hinson, a fictional character inspired by the real women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed in the '40s out of the void left by male players going off to fight in World War II.

Hanks played Jimmy Dugan, a once-great pro baseball player in his own right, who reluctantly takes on the team manager position for Dottie's team Rockford Peaches.

A League Of Their Own - 1992
Penny Marshall on the set of A League of Their Own. John Biever/Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And although his character is known for a number of spit takes throughout the film, Davis wasn't fazed by this when it came time to film a since-deleted kiss scene. "No, I didn't even think about that. He wasn't doing it in real life, so you know," she notes.

The actress also has fond memories of working with late "incredibly talented director" Penny Marshall, who died at age 75 in December 2018 after suffering heart failure caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

"She made an incredible movie," Davis recalled. "My funniest memory of her is how much she ate hotdogs because on the set, they always had the hotdog cart, so she could just all day be availing herself of the hotdogs on the prop cart."

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN CAST
Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty

Over the years, Davis has kept in touch with her costars, noting that Anne Ramsay, who played left-handed first base woman Helen Haley is a "very close friend of mine."

"The girls and I are all still in contact and we still kind of remain a team," Davis said.

RELATED VIDEO: Geena Davis on How Hollywood Hasn't Changed Since 'Thelma and Louise' and 'A League of Their Own'

Davis reminisces about the film and other important moments in her life and career in the upcoming memoir Dying of Politeness. The title is inspired by a childhood memory of riding in a car with her "unusual" parents, who were too polite to say something to their erratic driver.

"So I realized only later that, wow, we were going to die, but it was better to them to not say anything that might have sounded rude to the people who are also going to die," Davis recounts.

Davis' memoir Dying of Politeness is available Oct. 11 from HarperCollins.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Abbi Jacobson, Co-Creator & Executive Producer attends the official Los Angeles red carpet premiere & screening of "A League Of Their Own" on August 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Prime Video); SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL -- Pictured: Penny Marshall walks the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY on February 15, 2015 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Abbi Jacobson Says Penny Marshall 'Was Excited' About 'A League of Their Own' Reboot Before Her Death
Amazon Prime Series A League of Their Own
Batter Up! Amazon Drops Teaser Trailer for Upcoming 'A League of Their Own' Series
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
The Rockford Peaches of 'A League of Their Own' : Where Are They Now?
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Cast
'A League of Their Own' Cast Explains Why They'll 'Never Forget' Making the Movie on 30th Anniversary
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell to Return for Upcoming 'A League of Their Own' Series in New Role
BIG
Celebrate Tom Hanks' Birthday with a Look at His Incredible Career in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Abbi Jacobson (L) and D’Arcy Carden attend the premiere of "A League Of Their Own" during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Abbi Jacobson Asked Pal D'Arcy Carden to Join 'A League of Their Own' in a 'Romantic' Way
People Magazine writer Catch 233 with Jeff Truesdell and Dan Bryan after they played a game of catch. July 2022, Desloge, MO Credit: Courtesy Dan Bryan
PEOPLE Reporter Plays Catch with a Grieving Dad: 'I Was Crying Before We Even Started'
debra winger, madonna
Debra Winger Says She Quit 'A League of Their Own' Over Madonna Casting Because It Became 'Elvis Film'
5882752a
The 22 Greatest On-Screen Female Friendships of All Time
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
HAIRSPRAY, Elijah Kelley (front left), Zac Efron (center, left, rear), Amanda Bynes (rear right center), Nikki Blonsky (front right), 2007.
'Hairspray' Turns 15! Nikki Blonsky, Director Adam Shankman Reveal Secrets from Set of Iconic Movie Musical
Heidi klum
Heidi Klum Hits the Beach, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast and More
'The Post' European Premiere - Arrivals
Inside Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Long-lasting Love Story
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Visits 'GMA' , Plus Justin Verlander & Kate Upton, Denzel Washington and More
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller Suns in the South of France, Plus Ryan Gosling, Ava DuVernay, The Rock and More