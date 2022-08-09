Geena Davis Recalls Tom Hanks Being 'Just a Prince' on 'A League of Their Own' Set

Geena Davis is still a Rockford Peach at heart.

The Academy Award winner, 66, reminisced with PEOPLE about filming 1992's A League of Their Own and working with the "incredible" Tom Hanks during a Cinespia screening on Saturday for the film's 30th anniversary.

She said it was "so great" filming with Hanks, 66, adding: "He's so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He's just a prince."

Davis starred in the film as Dorothy "Dottie" Hinson, a fictional character inspired by the real women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed in the '40s out of the void left by male players going off to fight in World War II.

Hanks played Jimmy Dugan, a once-great pro baseball player in his own right, who reluctantly takes on the team manager position for Dottie's team Rockford Peaches.

Penny Marshall on the set of A League of Their Own. John Biever/Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

And although his character is known for a number of spit takes throughout the film, Davis wasn't fazed by this when it came time to film a since-deleted kiss scene. "No, I didn't even think about that. He wasn't doing it in real life, so you know," she notes.

The actress also has fond memories of working with late "incredibly talented director" Penny Marshall, who died at age 75 in December 2018 after suffering heart failure caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

"She made an incredible movie," Davis recalled. "My funniest memory of her is how much she ate hotdogs because on the set, they always had the hotdog cart, so she could just all day be availing herself of the hotdogs on the prop cart."

Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty

Over the years, Davis has kept in touch with her costars, noting that Anne Ramsay, who played left-handed first base woman Helen Haley is a "very close friend of mine."

"The girls and I are all still in contact and we still kind of remain a team," Davis said.

Davis reminisces about the film and other important moments in her life and career in the upcoming memoir Dying of Politeness. The title is inspired by a childhood memory of riding in a car with her "unusual" parents, who were too polite to say something to their erratic driver.

"So I realized only later that, wow, we were going to die, but it was better to them to not say anything that might have sounded rude to the people who are also going to die," Davis recounts.

Davis' memoir Dying of Politeness is available Oct. 11 from HarperCollins.