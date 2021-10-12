The former couple share three children, 17-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William and 19-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshva

Geena Davis Reaches Settlement Agreement with Ex Reza Jarrahy 3 Years After He Filed for Divorce

Geena Davis and estranged husband Reza Jarrahy have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce, nearly three and a half years after he initially filed.

Per a court document obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple appeared at a hearing in Los Angeles earlier this month, during which their lawyers indicated they had reached an agreement on all issues relating to the divorce. The entry of their divorce judgment is set for Nov. 19.

The terms of their agreement are remaining confidential, the document says.

Jarrahy, 50, first filed for divorce from Davis, 65, in May 2018 after nearly 17 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the surgeon cited irreconcilable differences and stated Nov. 15, 2017, as their date of separation.

The pair, who wed Sept. 1, 2001, share 17-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William, as well as 19-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar.

Davis, however, later claimed that she and her ex were never legally married.

In a document filed in September 2018, the Thelma & Louise actress stated that while they celebrated a "marriage-like ceremony" in New York's Hamptons, they never obtained a marriage license or paid the license fees.

This made it "impossible for them to follow the 24 hour waiting period" before their ceremony, according to the document. (New York and California law state all couples who want to marry are required to obtain a marriage license and wait 24 hours before legally marrying.)

She further claimed she and Jarrahy "affirmatively decided not to obtain a marriage license" in either state because they "never intended to marry."

According to reporting from the Los Angeles Daily News at the time, Jarrahy maintained that the marriage was valid because his father, who officiated the ceremony, was a recognized officiant under Islamic law.

Prior to her relationship with Jarrahy, Davis was previously married to Finnish film director Renny Harlin (1993–98), actor Jeff Goldblum (1987–90) and restaurateur Richard Emmolo (1982–83).

Back in 2006, she told Good Housekeeping she "wasn't nervous at all" about entering a fourth marriage.