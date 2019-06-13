Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes Speak Out for Equality in New Documentary: 'We Just Want Inclusion'

Meryl Streep, Geena Davis, Shonda Rhimes and more stars are advocating for inclusion in Hollywood in a new documentary.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for This Changes Everything, some of the most renowned female stars and creators in the film and TV industry are taking a stand for gender equality.

“Remember the kid’s books in the 50s, see Dick, see Jane? I just felt like we see Dick all the time,” Davis, 63, says to a laughing audience in the preview. “I just wanted to see more Jane.” Davis’ Institute on Gender in Media played a role in the making of the film.

In the trailer, Davis says women and young girls are given “so few opportunities to be inspired by female characters.”

Joining her is Streep, who adds, “The door has to be opened. We just want inclusion.”

Blair Rich, the president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. said, “At a certain point, some people have to take some risks or everything just stays the same.”

The documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, also features interviews with several high-profile stars such as Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Taraji P. Henson, Cate Blanchett, Jill Soloway, Yara Shahidi, Judd Apatow and Jessica Chastain to name a few.

This Changes Everything — produced by David Yurman, Artemis Rising Foundation and Lyft Entertainment — is showing in theaters across the country for one night only on July 22 via Fathom Events. It also opens in select theaters Aug. 9.