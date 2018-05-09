Geena Davis' Fourth Husband Reza Jarrahy Files for Divorce After Nearly 17 Years of Marriage

Geena Davis’ fourth marriage is headed for divorce.

The actress’ husband Reza Jarrahy filed for divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage on Tuesday, TMZ first reported.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jarrahy cited irreconcilable differences and stated Nov. 15, 2017, as their date of separation.

Davis, 62, and Jarrahy, 47, who wed Sept. 1, 2001, share 13-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William, as well as 16-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar.

In the court documents, which were filed under the names Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe, Jarrahy is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children. He is also asking the judge to deny any request by Davis for spousal support.

A rep for Davis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair was last photographed together at a Los Angeles charity event, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital presents Kaleidoscope 5, in May 2017.

In September 2001, Davis and Jarrahy tied the knot during a small private ceremony in New York’s Hamptons. “We are very happy and we look forward to spending the rest of our lives together,” they announced their union in a joint statement at the time.

The duo had met through mutual friends in 1999 and became engaged in November 2000 when Jarrahy proposed with a square-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Davis was previously married to Finnish film director Renny Harlin (1993–98), actor Jeff Goldblum (1987–90) and restaurateur Richard Emmolo (1982–83).