Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy, who share three kids, were married in September 2001 and separated in November 2017

Geena Davis and Ex Reza Jarrahy Finalize Divorce, Agree to Change 17-Year-Old Twins' Last Names

Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy have finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per divorce judgment papers filed Dec. 3 with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, the two agreed the details of their divorce "shall not be disclosed by them to any third parties."

Davis, 65, and Jarrahy, 50, have three kids together — 17-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William, plus 19-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar. In their divorce, the two agreed to change their two minor children's last names from Davis-Jarrahy to just Jarrahy, leaving Davis as a second middle name for both, according to the court documents.

The pair wed on Sept. 1, 2001. Jarrahy filed for divorce from Davis in May 2018 after nearly 17 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the surgeon cited irreconcilable differences and stated Nov. 15, 2017, as their date of separation.

Davis, however, later claimed she and her ex were never legally married.

In a document filed in September 2018, the Thelma & Louise actress stated that while they celebrated a "marriage-like ceremony" in New York's Hamptons, they never obtained a marriage license or paid the license fees.

This made it "impossible for them to follow the 24-hour waiting period" before their ceremony, according to the document. (New York and California law state all couples who want to marry are required to obtain a marriage license and wait 24 hours before legally marrying.)

She further claimed she and Jarrahy "affirmatively decided not to obtain a marriage license" in either state because they "never intended to marry."

According to reporting from the Los Angeles Daily News at the time, Jarrahy maintained that the marriage was valid because his father, who officiated the ceremony, was a recognized officiant under Islamic law.

Prior to her relationship with Jarrahy, Davis was previously married to Finnish film director Renny Harlin (1993–98), her The Fly costar Jeff Goldblum (1987–90), and restaurateur Richard Emmolo (1982–83).