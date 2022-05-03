Gary Oldman says that if his acting career were to end with Slow Horses, he would "go out with a bang" upon retirement

Gary Oldman Says His 'Retirement' from Acting 'Is on the Horizon': 'I Can See It'

Will Slow Horses be the last time we see Gary Oldman onscreen?

The 64-year-old Academy Award winner recently chatted with Deadline about his hit AppleTV+ spy thriller series, and said he'd "absolutely" be down for continuing the series for multiple subsequent seasons "if they want us."

"It's up to all the big people upstairs and the audience and obviously the viewership and what Apple [says]. But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years," Oldman said in the interview, which the outlet published Friday.

"I mean, for those that love the [Slough House] books and that were [author] Mick Herron devotees, as it were, he is already an iconic character," the actor continued, referring to the book series the show is based on.

Oldman added of his own career, "So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it."

Gary Oldman, Rosalind Eleazar and Dustin Demri-Burns in “Slow Horses,” now streaming on Apple TV+ Gary Oldman in Slow Horses | Credit: Apple TV+

While the English star "would never say never" when it comes to his career, he explained he'd "consider myself very honored and very lucky to be able to" ... "wrap it all up playing Jackson Lamb."

"There's always something that may come in, and you know, get the taste buds going, but I'd be thrilled and honored to play him for the foreseeable future," Oldman said. "And not only that, you often see actors who are in a series and they talk about a sort of sense of family and you do get that in a movie or a play."

"The actors and the crew on the both Slow Horses and Dead Lions have been wonderful, and should we come back, it really is reconnecting with your family," he added, calling out the six more episodes to come that have already been filmed, based on the second book in the series, Dead Lions.

"I really understand that now, that sense. The sense of camaraderie," Oldman noted.

Oldman's filmography spans 40 years, after the actor made his movie debut in 1982's Remembrance. He will soon appear as part of an extensive cast in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, led by his Dark Knight trilogy costar Cillian Murphy.

Highlights of Oldman's acting career include turns as villains in films like Léon: The Professional (1994), The Fifth Element (1997) and Air Force One (1997), as well as his longtime role as antihero Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series and James Gordon in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Oldman won his first Oscar in 2018, taking home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.