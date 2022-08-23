Gary Busey Denies Multiple Sex Crime Charges and Claims 'Nothing Happened'

Gary Busey is denying any wrongdoing after being charged with four counts of sexual contact and harassment after appearing at a horror convention in New Jersey.

"None of that happened. It was a partner, a camera lady and me, and two girls ... it took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually and I did not. Nothing happened, it's all false," Busey, 78, told TMZ Monday while out in Malibu.

When asked by a reporter what he wants to say to his fans, Busey added, "I don't care because there's no accusations. There's no possible ones," while claiming he has "eyewitnesses there," a photographer and his partner, who could back up his denial.

Between Aug. 12 and 14, the semi-annual Monster-Mania Convention took place at the local Doubletree Hotel. During the weekend, Cherry Hill Police responded to the venue to a report of a sex offense.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE Saturday, Busey has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. The charges were made Friday.

Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told The Philadelphia Inquirer: "It was about contact. It was about touching," adding that they received "multiple complaints" about the actor's alleged conduct throughout the weekend. The Cherry Hill Police department later shared an official press release on Instagram.

According to FOX 29's Steve Keeley on Twitter, Cherry Hill Police confirmed three women reported that the actor reportedly touched them inappropriately during an autograph signing meet-and-greet. Busey was reportedly removed from the event with the help of another actor after being seen allegedly groping women, Keeley reported.

Busey is expected to be arraigned Aug. 31, per TMZ.

A rep for Busey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Lethal Weapon actor is married to Steffanie Sampson, whom he's been with since 2006 and shares 12-year-old son Luke. He also has two children from previous relationships, Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Monster-Mania convention organizers said they are "assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest." They added, "Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report."

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values," they said. "Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible."