Gary Busey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Contact and Harassment During Convention in New Jersey

Gary Busey has been charged with four counts of sexual contact and harassment following a horror convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Last weekend, between Aug. 12 – 14, the semi-annual Monster Mania Convention took place at the local Doubletree Hotel. During the weekend, Cherry Hill Police responded to the venue to report a sex offense.

In official documents obtained by PEOPLE on Saturday, Busey, 78, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. The charges were leveled on Friday.

Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann shed some light on what allegedly happened to The Philadelphia Inquirer. "It was about contact. It was about touching," Scheunemann told the outlet, adding that they received "multiple complaints" about the actor's conduct throughout the weekend.

According to FOX 29's Steve Keeley on Twitter, Cherry Hill Police confirmed three women reported that the actor reportedly touched them inappropriately during an autograph signing meet and greet. Police expect to see more women come forward in the following days, Keeley reported.

During a meet & greet session, Busey was reportedly removed, with the help of another actor, from the event after being seen groping women, Keeley reported.

The Buddy Holly Story star was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. Busey was listed as an attendant of the autograph room, along with other actors such as Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright, Variety reported.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple has been together since 2006 and share 12-year-old son, Luke. He also has two children from previous relationships, Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

The investigation into the convention case is ongoing.

A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Cherry Hill Police department also did not respond.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.