Look Back on Hocus Pocus Scene Starring Siblings Penny and Garry Marshall as Bickering Couple

Penny and Garry Marshall weren’t cursed with idiot siblings! On the contrary, they showed off their talents together when they cameoed in seasonal cult classic Hocus Pocus, released in 1993.

Both brother and sister have since died — Garry in 2016 at age 81 and Penny on Monday night at age 75 — but their memory lives on in a hilarious scene from the Halloween favorite.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two play a bickering couple that the Sanderson sisters — played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker — mistake for their “master” and his wife because Garry is dressed in a devil costume.

It’s Halloween after all!

RELATED: Garry & Penny Marshall Died 2 Years Apart After Intertwined Careers: ‘My Brother Gave Me a Life’

Penny and Garry Marshall in Hocus Pocus Buena Vista Pictures

The Pretty Woman director proceeds to invite the three witches into his home and introduce them to his “little woman,” Penny, who’s seated in an armchair, flipping through channels and smoking a cigarette.

“Aren’t you broads a little bit old to be trick-or-treating?” the late actress asks, and Midler, now 73, quips back, “We’ll be younger in the morning,” a reference to the sisters’ ongoing efforts to steal youth from children around them.

Penny Mardshall and Bette Midler Bei/REX/Shutterstock

“Yeah, sure, me too,” Penny responds sarcastically. Shortly after, she catches her hubby slow-dancing with Parker, now 53, whose character was notoriously promiscuous, and kicks the three women out.

“That’s it! Party’s over! Get out of my house! Shove it, Satan!” she calls before sicking her lapdog on them when they refused to leave.

RELATED: Rob Reiner Remembers Ex-Wife Penny Marshall After Her Death at 75: ‘So Sad’

Penny also voiced a character in the first season of The Simpsons, making her the animated sitcom’s first-ever guest star. Her other impressive filmography credits include directing Big and A League of Their Own, and her breakout role as Laverne DeFazio in Laverne & Shirley, which aired for eight seasons in the ’60s and ’70s.

Penny Marshall Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Penny Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home of complications from diabetes. She had previously been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009 before going into remission by 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: Penny Marshall, Beloved Sitcom Star and A League of Their Own Director, Dies at 75

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family says in a statement. “Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Penny is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.