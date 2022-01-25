Garrett Hedlund Allegedly Tried to Jump Out of a Car Before Arrest for Public Intoxication: Report

Garrett Hedlund attends the Inaugural Audio Up Christmas Gala brought to you by Fire & Flower Cannabis, Grover and SickKids. on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Garrett Hedlund's behavior before his arrest for public intoxication raised the concerns of one witness and police, according to a new report.

Hedlund attempted to jump out of a vehicle the same day he was arrested on Jan. 22 in Tennessee, one witness told police according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Hedlund's rep could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The outlet reports that Hedlund was accused of attacking the witness, who did not want to press criminal charges. Bond for Hedlund's misdemeanor arrest had been set at $2,100.

The news of Hedlund's arrest comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the actor had split from Emma Roberts. Together, the pair share 1-year-old son Rhodes.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky patch in their relationship.

Earlier this week, the actor was sued in relation to a DUI charge that dates back to January 2020. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hedlund is being sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who allege they were "severely" injured in a "horrible head-on crash" after Hedlund's blood alcohol level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08.

The two are asking for punitive damages and a jury trial. Besides the mother and daughter, there were also two minors in the car at the time of the incident.

Hedlund was arrested on Jan. 24, 2020, and released on bail with a court date set for Feb. 25, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Triple Frontier actor later pleaded no contest to one count and was found guilty, while the second DUI charge was dismissed.