Garrett Hedlund Is in 'a Great Place' After Seeking Treatment Following DUI Charge in January

Garrett Hedlund is in positive spirts months after being arrested and charged with two counts of DUI back in January.

The Triple Frontier actor, 36, was arrested on January 24 after his blood level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08. He was released on bail with a court date set for Feb. 25, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Hedlund later pleaded no contest to one count and was found guilty while the second DUI charge was dismissed.

The actor then sought and completed a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program. Hedlund initiated and volunteered for the residential treatment after his arrest.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place," his rep said to PEOPLE in a statement. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

News of Hedlund's past arrest comes as the actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma Roberts. The two announced they are expecting a son in late August, with Roberts posting pictures of her baby bump for the first time.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the three photos of her and Hedlund as she cradled her baby bump.

Her aunt Julia Roberts commented on the post, writing: "Love you 😘."

Roberts and Hedlund were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.