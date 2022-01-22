Garrett Hedlund Is Sued for Negligence After 'Horrible Head-On Crash' & DUI Charge in January 2020

Garrett Hedlund was arrested in January 2020 after he crashed into another car at a red light while under the influence of alcohol

Garrett Hedlund is being sued two years after his DUI charge.

The actor was sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who were "severely" injured in a "horrible head-on crash" after Hedlund's blood level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Besides the mother and daughter, there were also two minors in the car at the time of the incident.

A rep for Hedlund did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Hedlund's conduct was despicable in that he knew and was educated in the dangers presented to Plaintiffs and the public when he operated a vehicle while intoxicated," the complaint read. "There was a very strong odor of hard liquor emitting from Hedlund's breath, body, and the cab of the Jeep despite the windows being open/broken."

"There were open bottles of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle which Hedlund discarded prior to the arrival of police," the documents continued, adding, "Hedlund tried to flee the scene of the accident by attempting to continue to turn on his vehicle and driver, forcing others to take away his keys and prevent him from leaving."

The complaint continued, "Hedlund refused a DUI test at the scene of the accident however when hours later he was tested, he was so intoxicated that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit."

The two are asking for punitive damages and a jury trial.

Hedlund was arrested on Jan. 24, 2020, and released on bail with a court date set for Feb. 25, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Triple Frontier actor later pleaded no contest to one count and was found guilty while the second DUI charge was dismissed.

After the incident, the Tron actor sought and completed a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program. Hedlund initiated and volunteered for the residential treatment after his arrest.

"When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place," his rep said to PEOPLE in a statement.

News of Hedlund's past arrest came while the actor was expecting his first child with actress Emma Roberts. The two announced they were expecting their son in late August, with Roberts posting pictures of her baby bump for the first time.