Garcelle Beauvais 'for Sure' Sent Love to Jamie Foxx's Family After 'Medical Complication' (Exclusive)

The pair met while starring on The Jamie Foxx Show, before later reuniting for the 2013 action movie White House Down

By Abby Stern
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 14, 2023 11:26 AM
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Garcelle Beauvais says she sent love to Jamie Foxx's family after the actor's recent "medical complication."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers, where she revealed that she reached out to Jamie's brood after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram April 12 saying that he had sustained a "medical complication" the day prior.

When asked if she was able to pass well wishes on to Jamie, 55, Beauvais said, "Yeah, for sure." The pair met while starring on The Jamie Foxx Show, before later reuniting for the 2013 action movie White House Down.

The actress also reacted to the news that Jamie is on the mend, after Corinne, 29, said in a post earlier this week that her father has "been out of the hospital for weeks" after rumors circulated of his declining health.

"I've spoken to the family, and I don't want to say much because they're the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie's health] was running around," she said at the event held in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday evening. "... I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Last month, Corinne announced in a statement on Instagram that her dad had "experienced a medical complication" while he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx. Paras Griffin/Getty

Earlier this week, Corinne shared a post on her Instagram Story, where she reposted a report that claimed her family was preparing for "the worst" in regard to her father's health.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she captioned the post.

"In fact," Corinne continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

