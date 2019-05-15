Game of Thrones Creators Are Going to a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Making Next Star Wars Movie

With the final episode of Game of Thrones just a few days away, series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are preparing to take on a new project that will take them to a galaxy far, far away.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the duo are working on the next Star Wars movie, set to open in 2022.

“We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie we release will be theirs. And we’re not saying anything more about that,” Iger said, according to Variety.

The pair were already expected to write and produce a trilogy for the franchise when Disney announced their involvement in February 2018, but it was thought that their trilogy would come after the current slate of films that Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is creating.

“We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete,” Weiss and Benioff said in a statement released in 2018 upon the announcement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this week, the studio revealed that fans can expect the next Star Wars movies to hit theaters in 2022, 2024 and 2026. Iger’s confirmation that the 2022 movie will be Benioff and Weiss’ likely means that the next two will also be part of their trilogy.

The final installment in the current Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, opens Dec. 20.