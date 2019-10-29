Game of Thrones Creators Drop Out of Star Wars Project Due to 'Busy Schedule'

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are in high demand.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones creators announced that they will be dropping out of their deal with Disney’s Lucasfilm to create the next, highly anticipated, post-Skywalker era Star Wars movie. The Emmy Award-winning duo explained that their schedules have become too busy since signing on to work with Netflix, according to Deadline, and felt they couldn’t do the film justice.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” the pair said in a statement to the outlet. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” they added. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

In May, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the duo was working on the film, which was set to open in 2022 following this December’s The Rise of Skywalker. Fans believed the film would have been the first in a new Star Wars trilogy, as the studio had also revealed that two other movies were expected to hit theaters in 2024 and 2026

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy didn’t seem to close the door on a future collaboration with Benioff and Weiss in her own statement to Deadline about their departure.

“David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers,” she said. “We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

The popular screenwriters and producers signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in August, after being pursued by six studios according to Deadline. The deal brings on Benioff and Weiss to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming service.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said to the outlet at the time. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

The final installment in the current Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, hits theaters Dec. 20.