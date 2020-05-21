Game of Thrones Buddies Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage Team Up for New Vampire Movie

A year after the finale of Game of Thrones, two of its biggest stars are set to share the screen again.

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will be starring in the upcoming Good, Bad & Undead where they'll play reluctant allies, according to Entert The movie will feature Dinklage as Van Helsing, the last in a line of noted vampire hunters, while Momoa will play a vampire who has taken a vow to never kill again.

The movie will follow as the two enter into an alliance that sees them running a scam in which Van Helsing pretends to kill the vampire in order for them to collect a reward. Their partnership gets tricky when a large bounty is put on the vampire's head.

Dinklage, who is also producing the movie, won four Emmys for starring as Tyrion Lannister in the series, while Momoa only appeared in season one as fan-favorite Khal Drogo. Both characters ended up being central to Emilia Clarke's storyline as Daenerys Targaryen.

Responding to fan backlash over the landmark fantasy series’ final season, Dinklage previously told The New Yorker that the distaste was likely due to avid fans’ strong connection to the material.

“Everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset,” he said at the time. “I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry.”