Game of Thrones Author Praises Avengers: Endgame: 'This Is Not Just a Big Dumb Action Movie'

George R. R. Martin can’t get enough of Avengers: Endgame.

The Game of Thrones creator, 70, praised the blockbuster film on his blog on May 4 in which he called it “amazing.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Kudos to the writers and director. I cannot believe they got all those characters into one film, and still managed to do them all justice,” he wrote. “The final battle was epic, exciting, thrilling, full of twists and turns… and strangely beautiful.”

Martin continued, “But the character scenes earlier in the film really made it for me. The opening with Hawkeye, the Ant-Man scenes, Tony Stark’s moments communing with his helm… so many more.”

The author, who is familiar with having a large cast of characters to tell stories about, gushed that while there is “plenty of action” in Endgame, “This is not just A Big Dumb Action movie.”

“Stan Lee would have been proud,” he added. “Could he ever have dreamed that all those characters he and Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko and the rest of the Marvel team created in the early 60s would one day come to dominate global culture? There’s an amazing story for you.”

George R. R. Martin; Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Martin also gave credit to the rat in the film that stumbled upon Ant-Man’s van and helped him return from the Quantum Realm.

“Yay for the rat. The unsung hero,” Martin wrote. “They should make him an honorary Avenger.”

The film has grossed $2.5 billion worldwide so far since opening.

RELATED: Over 200K Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition Calling for Final Season Redo by ‘Competent Writers’

While Martin continued his blog post, he notably signed off with, “Lots more going on, but I have pages to write. ‘Nuff said.”

Those “pages” are likely for the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the franchise. A seventh novel, A Dream of Spring, is also planned.

The books are the basis for the popular HBO show Game of Thrones which has caused mixed reactions among its loyal following.

Half a million fans (and counting) signed a petition calling for HBO to “remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers.”

After Sunday’s penultimate episode, titled “The Bells,” fan reactions were divided after Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) let her fiery fury rain down on King’s Landing — even after the city surrendered.

RELATED VIDEO: Game of Thrones Penultimate Episode ‘The Bells’ Sees Dragon Fire and Major Character Deaths

But the events of episode 5 aren’t the first to draw criticism this season. Fans were disgruntled by the apparent darkness of episode 3, “The Long Night,” and much has been written about the show’s newfound fast pace.

On Wednesday, HBO released two photos from the final episode. One shows Daenerys addressing her army after their conquest, and the other reveals Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) looking rather forlorn.

Despite the looming end of the show, fans will be able to continue on in Westeros for at least a little longer after the finale this coming Sunday. HBO is releasing a documentary following the making of the eighth season, titled The Last Watch, set to air one week after the finale on May 26.

Game of Thrones‘ series finale airs Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. Endgame is currently playing in theaters.