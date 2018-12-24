Gal Gadot Wraps Wonder Woman Sequel with Sweet Message: 'Thank You Universe'

That’s a wrap on Wonder Woman 1984.

On Sunday, the movie’s leading lady Gal Gadot, 33, posted a message of gratitude after she finished filming the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote on Instagram Sunday. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

In an accompanying slideshow, Patty Jenkins, who directed both movies, talked into a megaphone as Gadot cheered. Another photo showed Jenkins and Gadot setting up a shot in a mall and the last image showed Jenkins pointing across a landscape as Gadot looked on.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Makes Surprise Visit to Va. Children’s Hospital Dressed as Wonder Woman

Gadot offered kind words for Jenkins. “Couldn’t ask for better partners on this,” Gadot said. “I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and every day she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves.. I am so grateful to call her my friend.”

“And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!” Gadot added.

One of those cast members is Chris Pine, whose character Steve Trevor appeared to die during Wonder Woman‘s dramatic climax. Pine surprised fans by popping up in a still from the sequel’s set in June.

Pedro Pascal, who has appeared in Game of Thrones and Narcos, is set to appear in the sequel. Kristen Wiig is also on board, as Jenkins confirmed in March on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pine Is Dating The Mummy Actress Annabelle Wallis — See Them Out Together!

“Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience,” Gadot wrote. “This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud… Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day.”

“I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020!” she concluded. Wonder Woman 1984 is slated for a June 5, 2020, release, according to Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Pokes Fun at Ryan Reynolds For Copying Her Wonder Woman Pose: ‘Dude Stole My Look!’

In 2017, Gadot talked to PEOPLE about the impact she hoped the first Wonder Woman had.

“It’s amazing that girls are exposed to the visual of strong women that are fighting so beautifully and having this amazing sisterhood relationship and caring to each other, but yet they can hold a sword and ride a horse,” she said.

“But you can’t only empower the women,” Gadot noted. “You’ve got to educate the men too. This movie is for everyone. It’s for boys to go to the movies and see that women can be amazing and badass and strong and inspiring, and not only me.”