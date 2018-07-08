Gal Gadot Makes Surprise Visit to Va. Children's Hospital Dressed as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman, indeed!

Gal Gadot — dressed as her iconic superhero character — visited young fans at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, over the weekend.

“Thank you @GalGadot⁩ for visiting us @InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff,” Dr. Lucas Colazzo, a cardiac surgeon, tweeted on Friday; a Wonder Woman fan account on Twitter shared additional photos on Saturday.

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

The surprise hospital drop-in happened as Gadot, 33, is filming the Wonder Woman sequel in the Virginia and Washington, D.C., area.

Patty Jenkins returns to direct Wonder Woman 1984, the next film in the franchise.

In June, the film studio released two sneak peeks of the film, including one shocking revelation: Chris Pine — who previously played Gadot’s love interest — will return for the sequel, despite his character’s death in the first movie. Kristin Wiig will also join the cast as a new villain, Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due in theaters Nov. 1, 2019.