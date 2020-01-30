Gal Gadot Teases ‘Something Crazy’ Happens in Wonder Woman Sequel: It ‘Changes the Whole Game’

Gal Gadot is getting fans excited for Wonder Woman 1984.

The actress chatted with Extra about the upcoming film, which sees her reprise her role as Diana after the wildly successful original movie broke box office records in 2017.

“In this one, she’s been around. She’s much wiser and mature and lonely. And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game,” Gadot, 34, teased.

Though Gadot is being purposefully vague, she might be hinting at the epic battle to come between Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig’s new villain Cheetah.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the upcoming film last month, revealing the reunion of Gadot’s Diana and Steve Trevor, Chris Pine‘s character who seemingly sacrificed himself in order to save the world toward the close of the first movie.

In the fabulously ’80s-themed clip, Gadot’s character is first seen chatting with Wiig’s archaeologist Barbara Minerva, who later becomes the film’s villain Cheetah.

Image zoom Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

“My life hasn’t been what you probably think it has. We all have our struggles,” Diana tells Barbara, who asks in response, “Have you ever been in love?”

While Diana says it was a “long, long time ago,” Barbara says she herself is in love “all the time.”

Back in December 2018, Gadot wrote on Instagram about finishing up the latest movie.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

In an accompanying slideshow, Patty Jenkins, who directed both movies, talked into a megaphone as Gadot cheered. Another photo showed Jenkins and Gadot setting up a shot in a mall and the last image showed Jenkins pointing across a landscape as Gadot looked on.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5.