Gal Gadot Debuts 'Extremely Epic' First Footage of Upcoming Netflix Spy Movie 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot plays an adrenaline junkie in her upcoming actioner.

As part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the actress and her costars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt teased their movie Heart of Stone, showcasing the first footage from the spy thriller. It's directed by Tom Harper, who previously made 2019's The Aeronauts.

Gadot, 37, who stars as Rachel Stone in the film, said in the teaser that Heart of Stone is "extremely epic," adding, "It's a super-grounded, raw action-thriller. ... We really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so people can feel the pain."

"Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline; she's addicted to it," added the Red Notice actress of her new character.

Said Dornan, 40, in the clip, "There's so much going on, and it's so big-scale."

Back in February, Gadot reacted to their casting news on Instagram, writing at the time, "Welcome to Heart of Stone @jamiedornan let's kick some ass together and have fun doing it 💪🏼😉 Can't wait to start this journey."

Bollywood actress Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, told FilmFare in August about working with Gadot.

"It was amazing. She is lovely, very hardworking and a thorough professional," said Bhatt. "She is such a big star, but she is also very sweet and kind. The whole team was lovely. We shot the whole film in just two months. For me, it was like a bullet speed record."

Heart of Stone is on Netflix in 2023.