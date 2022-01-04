"I can't reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we're going to celebrate the Cleopatra story," Gal Gadot told InStyle of her upcoming epic

Gal Gadot Teases Her Upcoming Cleopatra Movie: 'We're Telling the Story the World Needs to Hear Now'

Gal Gadot is psyched for fans to see her version of Cleopatra on the big screen.

The actress, 36, is set to play the the historic queen of Egypt in an upcoming epic film produced by her Woman Woman director Patty Jenkins. (Jenkins was originally signed on to direct but recently stepped down. In December, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland stepped in to replace her.)

In an interview for the cover of InStyle's February Badass Women issue, Gadot teased of Cleopatra: "I can't reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we're going to celebrate the Cleopatra story. We're going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today."

"I've watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history," she added, "but I feel like we're telling the story the world needs to hear now."

gal-gadot-2.jpg Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty in Egypt, a descendant of Ptolemy, a Macedonian general who served under Alexander the Great.

The legendary Egyptian queen was most recently played by Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's Cleopatra, which cost 20th Century Fox $31 million and nearly bankrupted the studio. The film went on to win four Academy Awards.

According to Entertainment Weekly, another Cleopatra film, with Angelina Jolie as the titular character, was announced in 2011 and in development at Sony Pictures but never materialized.