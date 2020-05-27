"You are amazing, and thank you so much for everything that you do," Gal Gadot told the Detroit nurses working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Gal Gadot Surprises Real-Life Wonder Women Nurses from Detroit: 'You Are the Real Heroes'

Wonder Woman to the rescue!

On Wednesday, a group nurses from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit appeared on Good Morning America to show off their Wonder Woman costumes that they wear while working on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wonder Woman believes in people," nurse Erin Cavanaugh, who was joined by emergency room technicians Beth Gonzalez and Michelle Poole and respiratory therapist Rena Lailberte, explained to GMA's T.J. Holmes. "She believes in love. She saves people when people can't save themselves. She's the strongest chick I know."

Gonzalez said that putting on a Wonder Woman shirt makes her "feel a little empowered."

And much to the surprise of the four health care workers, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, appeared on video to thank them for their service.

"Ladies, can I please send you a virtual hug," Gadot, 35, said as the four ladies cheered in excitement. "Oh my god, I've been listening to you for the past few minutes. You are the real heroes. Let's just make this clear."

Image zoom GMA

"Erin, Rena, Beth, Michelle, thank you, I salute you," the Israeli actress continued. "Everything you do is the real deal. You are risking your life for other people. I get emotional thinking about it. You are amazing, and thank you so much for everything that you do."

Gadot, who has earned worldwide fame for her role as Diana/Wonder Woman in several DCEU films, said that she feels "privileged" to be able to play the popular superhero.

"Knowing that women like you are using it and spreading the love and everything that is good, it is everything to me," she added.

Image zoom DC Entertainment

Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by the solo film Wonder Woman in 2017, which grossed over $821 million worldwide and received largely positive reviews from critics. She also played the character in Justice League that same year.

A sequel film starring Gadot, Wonder Woman: 1984, was set to hit theaters in North America on June 5, but has since been pushed back to Aug. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will also star Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the love interest of Gadot's Diana, and series newcomer Kristen Wiig, who is set to play the villainous Cheetah.