Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' on Instagram with Help from Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz and More

Like Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is here to save the day and keep spirits high.

The 34-year-old actress and several of her celebrity friends came together to sing a heartwarming version of John Lennon’s “Imagine” as a way to bring joy to people as the globe continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gadot explained that she has been “feeling a bit philosophical” as she goes on “day six in self-quarantine.”

“This virus had affected the entire world, everyone, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together,” she said.

The Israeli actress shared that her inspiration behind the video came from seeing a clip of an Italian man playing the trumpet on his balcony for other residents while the country remains on a nation-wide lockdown.

“He was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video,” she said, before launching into a compilation of celebrity selfie videos singing the famed Lennon tune.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” the actress captioned the three-minute video.

After Gadot begins, stars including Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Maya Rudolph and more join in to sing a line of the song.

When the celebrity cameos come to an end, Gadot rounds out the song with the final lyric, “And the world will be as one.”

Like Gadot, other celebrities have been doing their part to help boost morale during the tumultuous time.

On Tuesday, Bono debuted the track “Let Your Love Be Known” — his first new song since 2017 — on Instagram after he was also inspired by Italians who bonded together in song while in quarantine.

“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish…for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing,” the singer captioned the video. “For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.”

In the lyrics, Bono sings, “You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops/ Sing to me down the phone/ Sing and promise me you won’t stop/ Sing and you’re never alone.”

On the same day, John Legend hosted a live concert from inside his home to entertain those practicing social distancing.

Legend began his performance with Stevie Wonder’s classic song, “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” After concluding the tune, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that he performed the same song when he auditioned to play the piano in what is now one of Lauryn Hill’s most famous hits, “Everything is Everything.”

Legend continued his performance, playing various song requests and closing out the show by performing “All of Me” as wife Chrissy Teigen sat atop his piano.