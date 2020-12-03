Gal Gadot Set to Star in Upcoming James Bond-Style Spy Film Heart of Stone

The upcoming film is the first in a potential international spy franchise from Skydance Media

Move over, James Bond — there’s going to be a new spy in town.

Gal Gadot is set to star in Heart of Stone, the first film in Skydance Media's potential international spy franchise, which will have a "female spin," according to Deadline.

The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Hidden Figures, will write the script, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, director Tom Harper, whose credits include The Aeronauts and Wild Rose, is in talks to head the production.

The film will also be released through Gadot’s production company Pilot Wave, which she formed in Oct. 2019 with husband Jaron Varsano.

Fans of Gadot, 35, will next see the Israeli actress in the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day following a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm so thrilled and excited to share this with you, and I can't wait for you to finally see it,” the actress wrote on social media Wednesday about the upcoming sequel.

While speaking about playing Wonder Woman in 2016, Gadot stressed the importance of making sure young children of all ages have a strong female role model to look up to.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter and she adores princesses at the same time she will tell me the princess is so weak, she falls asleep and the prince will come and kiss her and save her and he is the hero,” Gadot shared.

“So I am so happy to be the one who is going to tell the Wonder Woman story. It is such an important story to tell,” she added. “It is so important for girls and boys to have a female, strong, super hero to look up to. The more the merrier and there is plenty of room for many more women to come and I am very happy to be a part of it.”