Gal Gadot Reveals Wonder Woman 1984 Release Delay: 'I Hope Everyone Is Safe'

Another day, another delay.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the latest studio film to push back its initial release date as movie theaters across the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The superhero sequel, which was set to hit theaters in North America on June 5, will now hit the big screen two months later on Aug. 14.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety, “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14th.”

He added, “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Gadot also shared a message to her followers on Instagram about the delay: “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

Wonder Woman 1984 now joins a long list of films with delayed release dates as the current health crisis affects the entire world.

Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II have all been pushed back with no new release dates confirmed.

Warner Bros. also delayed In the Heights and Scoob on Tuesday as well.

Major cities across the globe began to roll out protective measures earlier this month by closing all non-essential businesses in an effort to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. Cinemas across the nation, including the three largest theater chains, announced an indefinite closure of their theaters.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently made headlines after she and several of her celebrity friends came together to sing a heartwarming version of John Lennon’s “Imagine” in an effort to bring joy to people as the globe continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gadot explained that she has been “feeling a bit philosophical” as she goes on “day six in self-quarantine.”

“This virus had affected the entire world, everyone, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together,” she said.

After Gadot begins, stars including Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Maya Rudolph and more join in to sing a line of the song.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.