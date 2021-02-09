Gal Gadot Praises Wonder Woman for Inspiring Her to Share ‘Incredible Women’s Stories’
Gadot is executive producing a docuseries highlighting strong women
Wonder Woman gave Gal Gadot the strength and motivation to inspire women — and now she's paying it forward.
Gadot, 35, is executive producing a new docuseries called National Geographic Presents: Impact with Gal Gadot that highlights "incredible" women around the globe, an idea she said was inspired by her superhero role.
"I started to understand the influence I had on young people in 2017, as soon as Wonder Woman was out," the actress said during the Television Critics Association press tour, according to Entertainment Tonight. "You start to think about, 'Okay, so I need to really be responsible and be truthful.' "
RELATED: Gal Gadot Calls Her Husband and Daughters' Cameos in Wonder Woman 1984 an 'Amazing Souvenir'
Because of her influence, Gadot said, "I felt like I had such a big reach to people and just wanted to do something good. … I wanted to use my reach and my platforms to get to as many people and shed light on these amazing, incredible women's stories."
The six-part docuseries she's executive producing follow young women as they overcome obstacles such as poverty, trauma, discrimination, natural disasters, violence and more.
"All of these women are just incredible, and they are the real heroes. I keep on calling them my women of wonder because they are the true heroes," the on-screen superhero said.
Gadot also touched on the difference between her titular character in Wonder Woman and the women she's choosing to highlight in the docuseries.
"I go to set and I get dressed and I get my costume and sword and everything, I fight, but to make believe," she said. "They actually are there on the ground, sweating and all they can to really make the world a better place."