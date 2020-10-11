Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Will Reteam for Cleopatra Biopic

"Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time," Gal Gadot said

Gal Gadot is reteaming with Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, for Paramount Picture's upcoming biopic about Cleopatra.

The Jenkins-directed film, starring Gadot, 35, as the Queen of Egypt, will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Gadot will also serve as a producer of the film under Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, according to Deadline, who first reported the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life," Gadot tweeted on Sunday. "Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics#AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis."

The legendary Egyptian queen was most recently played by Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's Cleopatra, which cost 20th Century Fox $31 million and nearly bankrupted the studio. The film went on to win four Academy Awards.

According to Entertainment Weekly, another Cleopatra film, with Angelina Jolie as the titular character, was announced in 2011 and in development at Sony Pictures but never materialized.

Image zoom Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra Everett

Gadot and Jenkins' highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to their hit 2017 film about the DC Comics superhero, is currently set to hit theaters on Christmas Day after most recently being pushed back from its expected Oct. 2 release date.

The shift marked the most recent delay the film has faced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in early June and then mid-August before it got bumped to October.

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal [Gadot] and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," Jenkins, 49, said of the change in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics

Jenkins continued, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"