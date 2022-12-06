Gal Gadot Teases 'Next Chapter' for Wonder Woman as She Marks 9 Years Since Casting: 'So Grateful'

Gal Gadot is celebrating her big-screen tenure as Wonder Woman.

The actress, 37, marked nine years since she was officially announced as the DC superhero, first appearing in Batman v. Superman, which came out in 2016. Gadot shared an image of herself as the character, which she played in two standalone Wonder Woman movies in 2017 and 2020, plus 2017's Justice League.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world."

"I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you," added Gadot.

Gal Gadot. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lynda Carter, who portrayed Wonder Woman on the '70s television series, showed support for Gadot on Twitter Tuesday when her name began trending on the social media site after Gadot's post. Carter made a cameo as Asteria in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

She wrote, "I see my name is trending today so I'm going to take this opportunity to say: 1) @GalGadot and I are part of a great sisterhood and I am so proud of her. No need to choose one Wonder Woman. ... Let's stop pitting women against one another! We can be mentors, friends, sisters." Carter, 71, also replied to Gadot's tweet: "Keep on shining."

Back in 2013 when Gadot's casting was confirmed, director Zack Snyder said in a statement, "Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe. Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role. We look forward to audiences discovering Gal in the first feature film incarnation of this beloved character."

Warner Bros. announced back in December 2020 that another Wonder Woman sequel is in the works that will "conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy." Director Patty Jenkins confirmed that Carter would also return to reprise the role of Asteria in the upcoming third movie.