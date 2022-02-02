Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan Team Up for Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone: 'Let's Kick Some Ass'

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are teaming up for a new movie!

The actors are set to star in Netflix and Skydance Media's spy thriller Heart of Stone, according to multiple outlets including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

While details about the film's plot have yet to be unveiled, Deadline reports that it will be directed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) and co-written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Gadot, 36, will be part of a production team that includes several others from Skydance, Mockingbird Pictures and Pilot Wave Motion Pictures.

Dornan, 39, and Gadot both shared news of their casting to their respective Instagram accounts, along with references to the Deadline piece.

"Welcome to Heart of Stone @jamiedornan let's kick some ass together and have fun doing it 💪🏼😉 Can't wait to start this journey," Gadot wrote in her caption, tacking on several accounts and hashtags: @netflix @pilotwavemotionpictures @jaronvarsano @skydance #mockingbirdpictures."

Gadot — who made waves as the titular superhero in Wonder Woman (2017) and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 — recently starred in Netflix's Red Notice, which quickly became the streaming platform's second most-watched film of all time after it dropped in early November.

Gadot next appears in the mystery thriller Death on the Nile, out this month, and will star as Cleopatra in an upcoming epic film produced by her Woman Woman director Patty Jenkins.

In an interview for the cover of InStyle's February Badass Women issue, Gadot teased of Cleopatra, "I can't reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we're going to celebrate the Cleopatra story. We're going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today."

Meanwhile, Dornan has received Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for his role in Belfast, in which he plays a father trying to protect his family as violence erupts between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.

The Irish actor (who is from Belfast) recently told PEOPLE that he and his fellow castmates "were all in floods of tears" on the final day of filming, "where we're all walking down the street and they're playing Van Morrison's 'And the Healing Has Begun.' "

"That song means so much to me anyway, most Van Morrison music means a lot to me, if you're from that part of the world, it just does," Dornan said. "And even [writer/director Kenneth Branagh] was walking with us, because there's a point when Ken was in the movie too.