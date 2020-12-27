Gal Gadot Calls Her Husband and Daughters' Cameos in Wonder Woman 1984 an 'Amazing Souvenir'

Wonder Woman 1984 has its fair share of Easter eggs — and the best one of all involves a surprise appearance from star Gal Gadot's entire family.

The sequel to the 2017 original film, which stars Gadot as the titular hero, features cameos from the 35-year-old star's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Alma, 9 and Maya, 3, in a special Christmas scene near the end of the film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene," Gadot told GoodDay DC's Kevin McCarthy of having her family in the movie. "I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, Patty's son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband."

Gadot, who has been married to her husband since 2008, explained to McCarthy how meaningful it was to have her family be apart of the blockbuster film.

"This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty," she said. "It completely changed my life and the amount of labor and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is just a lot. I couldn't have done my movie without the support of my amazing family, and to have them captured in the film with me meant a lot. An amazing, amazing souvenir that we will cherish forever."

In addition, director Patty Jenkins' son, Asa, also appears in the film in several scenes.

Jenkins, 49, spoke about her son's involvement in the film in a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He got paid, and he kept very clear track of that and wanted his check, waited on his check," the director said with a laugh, before explaining that her son's role "was hilariously out of necessity."

"I wanted to throw him into the movie one time, like I thought that would be really funny," she said. "But then suddenly I realized we needed a kid to say something in an American accent and we were in England, and so I was like, 'quick Asa, dye your hair, you're in the movie again!' "

Jenkins continued, "And then in the last scene of the movie, there's a little Easter egg which is that my whole family is there and so is Gal's. And so, they just happened to be there and it was a wonderful thing for us to throw them all in."

Wonder Woman 1984 — which also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen — was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its lineup of movie releases.

Last month, the film was confirmed to be heading to theaters on Dec. 25, as well as to HBO Max for a month.