Gal Gadot Teases Her Role as the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White Remake: 'I'm So Excited'
"I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen," Gal Gadot tells PEOPLE at the premiere of Red Notice on Wednesday
Gal Gadot is getting wicked for her next role.
The Wonder Woman star, 36, is set to join Disney's live-action remake of Snow White as the Evil Queen, Deadline reports. Gadot is reportedly "in final negotiations" to join the film, which "will expand upon" the story and music of the original 1938 Snow White animated movie.
"I can't say much other than the fact that I'm so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen," she tells PEOPLE at the premiere of Red Notice on Wednesday.
Along with Gadot, Disney's new Snow White will star West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler as the titular princess. The film will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) and will feature music from award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land).
RELATED: Gal Gadot Celebrates 13 Years of Marriage to Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'
The outlet reports that Gadot was the studio's top choice for the part, and the actress was also "intrigued" to join the film after seeing talents like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett put their own spins on Disney villains.
Jolie, 46, previously starred in 2014's Maleficent as the titular character, and later reprised the role in 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Blanchett, 52, played evil stepmother Lady Tremaine in 2015's Cinderella live-action film.
RELATED: Gal Gadot Says Her Daughters May Have Another Cameo in Wonder Woman 3: 'It's A Nice Souvenir'
Disney's upcoming Snow White adaptation is set to begin production in 2022. The movie is the latest in a string of remakes of classic Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Aladdin, and Dumbo. Disney also has a live-action The Little Mermaid in the works starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Awkwafina.
The Snow White story has been adapted in multiple live-action remakes over the years, including Lily Collins and Julia Roberts' film Mirror, Mirror and Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron's Snow White and the Huntsman — both of which premiered in 2012 — but Disney's upcoming adaptation marks the first time the studio will retell the tale since releasing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 83 years ago.
