Gal Gadot Displays Her Wonder Woman 1984 Helmet at Home as 'Symbol of Strength, Legacy, Hope'

Gal Gadot kept a very special piece of memorabilia from the set of Wonder Woman 1984.

Ahead of the movie's release on Christmas Day, Gadot shared with fans a picture of her helmet from the movie on display at her home. Gadot returns as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the highly-anticipated sequel, which was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Instagram caption, Gadot explained that she made a special exception for the golden helmet.

"I don't usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display.

I won't spoil it for you but it's a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, I love having it with me to remind me of all that," Gadot wrote.

The shot shows the striking helmet on display with a bust made of Gadot's likeness. It features a plaque on the front that reads "Wonder Woman 1984."

Last month, Gadot and director Patty Jenkins announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will finally have its release after it was pushed back multiple times from its original June 5 date.

The sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit is heading to both HBO Max and theaters on Christmas Day.

Gadot, 35, shared her thoughts on Twitter, writing, "IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come."

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," she wrote. "It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds."

"We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it."