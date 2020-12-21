Gal Gadot Says She Did Not Do Reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Fans may see Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the actress says she didn't shoot new material for the director's cut version.

"I didn’t shoot anything, I didn’t see anything and I'm very much looking forward to watching Zack's cut," Gadot told MTV News during an interview on Friday.

When asked if she was surprised to first hear that director Zack Snyder was releasing his cut of the 2017 film, Gadot said she wasn't.

"You know, in this world now, I’m not surprised by anything," she said, laughing. "I'm not surprised by anything but I'm very happy he got to do his version of the movie."

Gadot added that she hopes she has the opportunity to bring the character to the present time, calling it "the right thing" to do.

"I wouldn’t go to the '60s or '40s with Wonder Woman, I feel like the past has been handled well and now it’s time to move on," she said.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster that made Gadot an international star. The film will be the biggest movie to debut in theaters this month since COVID-19 began and hit the film industry hard between closing theaters and halting productions worldwide. Warner Bros. plans to release the film both in movie theaters and on its streaming platform HBO Max on Friday.

Image zoom Wonder Woman: 1984 | Credit: Warner Bros.

Earlier this month, the studio announced it would release 17 major films on HBO Max and in movie theaters at the same time next year, including Dune, Suicide Squad 2 and The Matrix 4. Those movies, among many others, will be available on HBO Max exclusively to subscribers for one month before they're taken off and only available in movie theaters.

Some certain filmmakers criticized the decision. The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan recently told PEOPLE that the shift in gears for the major movie studio has "upset a lot of people."

"Because other than the fact that it's not a very rational business decision," Nolan, 50, said, "the way in which they did it — they didn't tell any of the filmmakers or any of the movie stars involved in those projects for 2021. These were people who spent years engaged on projects that were intended to be releases for the big screen and for home video worldwide."

Last week, HBO Max announced it had agreed on a deal with Roku to make the platform available on the streaming service. Roku now joins Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Apple TV and Playstation 5 as services that offer HBO Max.

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday.