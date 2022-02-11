The Disney movie is reportedly banned from playing in movie theaters in Lebanon and Kuwait due to star Gal Gadot's past service in the Israeli military

Death on the Nile Banned from Movie Theaters in Lebanon and Kuwait Because of Gal Gadot: Report

Gal Gadot's Death on the Nile reportedly won't be hitting theaters in Lebanon or Kuwait.

Neither country will be playing the upcoming Disney movie due to their objections to Gadot's past 2-year service in the Israeli military, according to Deadline.

Gadot, 36, who was born in Israel, served in her native country's military prior to becoming a model and actress — as all citizens are required to do.

Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, and the Arab nation has a law that bans Israeli products.

Neither a rep for Gadot nor Disney responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is not the first time a country has banned Gadot's films. Lebanon previously blocked Wonder Woman from release in theaters there in 2017, as well as its sequel Wonder Woman 1984, according to the outlet.

Death on the Nile, which sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as the detective Hercule Poirot from Murder on the Orient Express, will open Friday in the U.S.

The film has already faced controversy after costar Armie Hammer was accused of sexual assault in January 2021 (The movie was filmed before the allegations).

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations for a 2017 incident with a former partner. The woman, identified only by her first name Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017, during which he "slammed [her] head against a wall" and "beat [her] feet with a crop."

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegations, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

After Effie's March 2021 press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened that February.