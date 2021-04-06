Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reportedly "went to battle" against Joss Whedon and spoke to former Warners CEO about the issues

Gal Gadot Clashed with Joss Whedon on Justice League as He Allegedly Threatened Her Career (Report)

New allegations surrounding Joss Whedon's behavior on the reshoots of Justice League have come to light, including details about how the director clashed with star Gal Gadot.

In a wide-ranging interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Justice League star Ray Fisher speaks in length for the first time about his various allegations against Whedon and Warner Bros. executives in charge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The piece also delves into several controversies on set after Whedon took over directing duties from Zack Snyder, including how Whedon and Gadot had a strained relationship while working on the 2017 movie.

While Fisher prompted an investigation at WarnerMedia after he claimed that Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the profile claims that Gadot, 35, also had several issues with Whedon, 56. Whedon has not commented on Fisher's claims.

According to the report, an unnamed source said that Gadot had concerns with the revised version of Justice League, including "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman."

"She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," the source added.

Other unnamed sources said the biggest clash between Whedon and Gadot was when the director allegedly made the actress record lines she didn't like and threatened to harm Gadot's career if she didn't comply. He also reportedly disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

A witness on the production reportedly said that Whedon was "bragging that he had it out with Gal" after one of the clashes.

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot Wonder Woman, Joss Whedon Image zoom Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot Wonder Woman, Joss Whedon | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty; Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics; Earl Gibson III/Getty

"He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie," the witness said.

An additional source said that Gadot and Jenkins went to battle against Whedon and met with then-Warner chairman Kevin Tsujihara about the ongoing issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a statement to THR, Gadot said, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

PEOPLE reached out to Whedon for comment on this new allegation. The director hasn't previously commented on the controversy over his behavior on the movie.

Gadot previously said something similar when she opened up about her experience with Whedon in a L.A. Times interview in December.

"I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she said.

Jenkins, who returned to direct Wonder Woman 2, previously spoke about how Whedon's Justice League "contradicted" her take on the character and that "all of us DC directors tossed [Whedon's movie] out just as much as the fans did." Both of Jenkins' movies received critical praise, with the original outperforming Justice League months before its premiere.

Fisher, who starred as Victor Stone/Cyborg in Justice League, also shared new details in the profile about his tensions with Whedon and Warner Bros. executives. The actor first brought up his concerns on Twitter last July, later prompting the investigation.

Ray Fisher Image zoom Ray Fisher

"Joss Wheadon's [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the actor claimed at the time, adding that Whedon "was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Johns is an American comic book writer who served as the President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment from 2016 to 2018, while Justice League was being made. Berg was a producer for the film.

An official investigation by WarnerMedia, led by former federal judge Katherine Forrest, concluded in "remedial action."

Forrest told THR in a statement that she found "no credible support for claims of racial animus" or racial "insensitivity." A WarnerMedia spokesperson told THR that the company "made extraordinary effort to accommodate Mr. Fisher's concerns about the investigation and to ensure its fullness and fairness" and has "complete confidence in the investigation process and [Forrest's] conclusions."

Fisher cast doubt on the investigation several times in the THR piece.

In an October interview with Forbes, Fisher alleged that "race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process." "There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn't believe," he said at the time.

The actor added that "a lot of folks from the cast and crew reached out to show their support, some expected and some less so. I've tried my best to handle things privately and to let HR process play, but the only thing that seems to move the needle has been me applying pressure publicly."